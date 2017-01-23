Reel On Hai – Inauguration of SahyraQamer Sultan‘s reel at Alliance Francaise

By Rafiq Vayani

KARACHI: The Karachi Biennale Trust is an art platform that will host the largest international art event Karachi Biennale in Pakistan’s largest city in 2017. The primary aim of the Karachi Biennale is to take art out of the traditional gallery space and to celebrate the extraordinary talent of local and international artists with a larger public audience.

For this, the Public Outreach Committee of the Karachi Biennale has invited artists, designers and architects to transform the empty cable reels into art pieces. These projects will be installed in schools, parks, hospitals and universities all over Karachi where artists will work on site to engage the local community.

Pakistan Cables Ltd. is the main activity partner and is supporting the project by donating all the cable reels and ICI Dulux is donating the paints.

The project Reel on Hai has been in full swing since July 2016. Our first reel was launched at the Orangi Pilot Project Head Office and was painted by the pioneering graffiti artist Sanki. He had incorporated the quotes of Abdul Sattar Edhi, Dr. Akhtar Hameed and Parveen Rahman on this reel.

The second reel was launched at the St Patrick’s Cathedral, in September 2016 and was painted by famous artist/cartoonist Feica and his daughter Fakeha. Their artwork spoke deeply for the cause of freedom and peace.

Leading to our third reel by UK based architect Wajiha Afsar; which was launched at the Jinnah Hospital on the 5th of January 2017. She had created an interactive space for children by using three large cable reels. For Wajiha, architecture means more than just designing a building. It is about creating exciting moments within an urban fabric for the people to ‘inhabit’ with their body, their emotions and their memories. The title of Wajiha’s work is ‘Jugnoo’ and hopes to encapsulate and promote these concepts, turning an otherwise vacant space into one of joy, relief and importantly, engagement with innovation, books, nature and the wider environment: reduce, reuse, recycle. Hopefully this will become a project to be noticed, questioned and used by all who pass it.

Our fourth reel was inaugurated on 7th of January 2017, by an international artist Maurizio Boscheri at the Custom’s House. He is a self-taught painter who loves nature and travelling. He began painting in 1997 without any specific training and since then has displayed work world over alongside Ligabue, Keith Haring, Folon and Francis Bacon.He has truly transformed the cable reel by painting 77 birds of Pakistan in significance to our 77 years of independence. These birds painted beautifully do not only symbolize physical beauty in our land but also unity with diversity.

Currently, we are presenting our fifth reel by multi talented artist Sahyra Qamer Sultan on 22nd of January 2017 at the Alliance Francaise Karachi. She does extraordinary workon canvas, sculpture, metal sheets and terracotta. Her present work is an amalgamation of influences from the Persian andpahadi miniature paintings, the Buddha murals in the caves of Ajanta and Ellora and the ancient temple sculptures of khahjurao in India.

Reel On Hai Is not only about painting cable reels and creating artworks says Masuma Halai Khwaja, the head of the Outreach Committee of the Karachi Biennale Trust and the initiator of this project. Reel On Hai is about bringing the city into context. With the help of an interactive web page on the Karachi Biennale website, there will be a map of Karachi with markers at all reel locations. Upon clicking the marker, information about the artist, the concept and the venue will come up with images of the venue and the artwork.

The former could not have been achieved without the dedication and hard work of our team. Nasheed Imran, and Khushbu Shaukat visit locations; manage permission of sites. Ali Imani oversees the construction aspects of projects. Mohsin Saeed and Ainee Shehzad manage the resource mobilization and media and Bina Ali liaises the deliveries. Our very efficient interns Shehzar Abro and Fatima Mandviwala look after social media and other interns Safa Fareed and Zoya Nasir Iqbal write about the artists and locations for the web page. This is just the beginning as we wish to achieve more and truly attain our goal of 100 transformed cable reels all over Karachi.