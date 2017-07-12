Record Half a Million Euros on offer at Meydan Sponsored Italian Leg of HH Endurance Cup Festival

News Desk

DUBAI: Toscana Endurance Lifestyle is back, held for the third consecutive year at the magnificent San Rossore Estate and the equally unique racetrack by the same name, with two appointments, the first from 14 to 16 July and the second from 4 to 6 August.

The highlight of the first meeting is the Italian round of the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup Festival, for which a record number of entries have already been received from international rider-horse pairings. Participants have made their way to the stunning Italian region of Tuscany, to prepare for the ultimate endurance challenge. On offer is a record-breaking prize pool of €500,000 from the Meydan Group.

World renowned tenor Andrea Bocelliheadlines a star-studded guest list for the festival, inspired by the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Azizi Developments, a major Dubai-based real estate developer and Pillar Partners of the Dubai World Cup, will also be sponsoring the Toscana Endurance Lifestyle, as part of its partnership with Meydan that extends to international events. Azizi Developments has been instrumental in developing some of the most outstanding properties across Dubai and inspiring community living in upscale locations, including the prestigious Meydan One. As partners of Meydan, Azizi is also committed to supporting the growth of equestrian sports, especially endurance riding in the UAE and beyond.”

A key objective of the festival is to consolidate and boost sporting, social and economic ties between Italy, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. It is expected to be one of the most awarded equestrian events on the world scene, but also – as in past years – a project that unites endurance riding and a love for horses with tourism and international relations.

Toscana Endurance Lifestyle lays out a unique opportunity to develop business ideas and partnerships with local and international companies, in the backdrop of the excellent opportunities on offer in Italy. The chief goal is to enrich an already thriving relationship between the host nation and the United Arab Emirates.

The festival is a result of the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. It is also a fitting tribute to Italian professionalism, and a significant milestone in the road map to the prestigiousLongines FEI World Endurance Championship, scheduled for September 2020, which the International Federation for Equestrian Sports has awarded to Italy, San Rossore, and sistemaeventi.it.

The success of the two previous years of Toscana Endurance Lifestyle was instrumental in helping FEI make the decision in Italy’s favour. Leading up to that premier contest, the venue will also host the European and World Championships for Junior and Young Riders,respectively in 2018 and 2019, and the World Championship for Young Horses 2019. This impressive line-up of top class competitions will underline San Rossore’s emergence as a leading international venue for endurance riding.

The record prize pool worth €500,000on offer from the Meydan Group for the 16 July Italian round of the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup Festival, is the highest ever for an endurance competition in the European Union. The highly prestigious competition commencing in San Rossore is promoted by the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. The series of events will continue at venues across Europe and end in January 2018 at Dubai International Endurance City, considered the global hub of this sport, with the spectacular finale of theHH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup Festival.

San Rossore will host a total of six competitions for the Italian leg of the HH Endurance Cup Festival, with record entries expected from top international horse-rider pairings from across the world.

The teams competing in the CEI 3*, CEI 2* and CEI 2* Ladies will also enjoy a series of benefits, including an invitation for the top three of every category (who are not residents of the United Arab Emirates) to the final event of the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup Festival in Dubai.

Alongside the HH Endurance Cup Festival San Rossore will also host the test event for next year’s FEI European Championships for Junior and Young Riders, on July 15.

Latar in August the venue will host the Italian Under- 14 Championship, and a series of international competitions including a CEI 2*, CEIYJ 2*, and CEI 2* Ladies over 120 kilometres, and the CEI 1* across 81 kilometres.

For the two events, facilities worth over three million euros are being set up, including a fully equipped veterinary clinic, and an environment-friendly International Village – which has been designed to be sustainable and in architectural harmony with the stunning natural setting.

To celebrate this event, the Meydan Marquee, a luxury tent structure measuring over 2,000 square meters, will be set up at the International Village of Toscana Endurance Lifestyle. Here a local hero – Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli, well known for his passion for horses and born just a few miles from San Rossore will light up the evening with a live performance. The Bocelli family has owned the estate of Poggioncino and its stables for generations, and the singer continues to be a regular visitor at the family’s historic farm.

The organization of the Toscana Endurance Lifetsyle is handled by sistemaeventi.it.