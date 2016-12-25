Sunday, 25 December, 2016 2:05:10 GST

Ramada Plaza launches its Festive Season’s Celebrations: Faisal Qureshi

By our correspondent

KARACHI:Ramada plaza hotel has arranged exclusive Christmas celebrations commenced from 24 Dec with Carol Singing.the hotel lobby decorated with traditional Christmas theme.

Prestigious guests were invited at the occasion. An exclusive cake cutting ceremony has been arranged to mark the celebrations

Guests and children enjoyed while Santa Claus were distributing candies.
Mrs Farhat Qureshi and Muhammad Faisal Qureshi were present at the occasion with senior management of Ramada Plaza hotel.
Laila Farah Naz, Manager Public Relation told media that festive season will continue by having Christmas Sunday Brunch and Christmas Buffet dinner at LA Terrase on 25 the Dec to mark the day celebration.

