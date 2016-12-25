Ramada Plaza celebrate various events for Karachiites

By our correspondent

KARACHI:Ramada Plaza Hotel Karachi celebrating Season’s Greeting and Happy New along with exclusive Christmas arrangements. The Celebrations begins from Saturday 24th December by special Carol Singing and cake cutting in main lobby.

All the Directors including Anwar Qureshi, Akhtar Qureshi, Farhat Qureshi, Faisal Qureshi and Iftikhar Qureshi and in house foreign guests have showed great interest in the occasion where Laila Farah Naz, Manager Public Relations stated media about the exclusive arrangements of Lavish Sunday Brunch and Buffet Dinner on Sunday, 25th Dec at their renowned restaurant La Terrasse.

Celebrate Christmas with friends and family at Ramada Plaza and make it a memorable Christmas of 2016. Ramada Plaza Hotel Karachi has always been celebrating various events for the Karachites with great enthusiasm which shows a prodigious social presence within the Hotel Industry of Pakistan.