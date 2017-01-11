Rajiv Narayanan wins 1 Million US Dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Draw

News Desk

DUBAI: Mr. Rajiv Narayanan Nair, an Indian national living in Dubai, joined the list of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaires when his lucky ticket no. 0999 in Series 233 was drawn earlier this morning in Concourse B, Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Nair, 39-year-old Senior Planner from Dubai Airports, was thrilled to hear the news of his win. He had no words to say, but exclaimed: “Really?! I don’t have words to express how happy I am! I’m thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this lucky win.”

A Finest Surprise Draw was conducted directly after the Millennium Millionaire, with Mr. Abdul Amir Mohamad Albaker, a Portuguese national living in Dubai, being named as the winner of a luxury car.Mr. Albaker, a 77-year-old grandfather is a regular buyer of the Finest Surprise Promotion tickets and was excited to learn he had won a Porsche Cayenne Sin the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion, Series 1642 with ticket no. 0600.

One more lucky winner was announced in the Finest Surprise Promotion. Mr. Manshad N, 31-years-old Indian National, who works in Al Maktoum International Airport as Ground Operations Services Officer, won a Ducati Flat Track Proin Series 295 with ticket no. 0419.

The latest Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free officials headed by Colm McLoughlin – Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Ramesh Cidambi – Chief Operating Officer, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing.