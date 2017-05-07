Qatar Duty Free opens two new restaurants in Hamad International Airport

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Duty Free (QDF), in partnership with HMSHost International, the leading company in providing the best dining experiences for travel venues, is pleased to announce the opening of two new restaurants in the North Node of Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Burger Federation, a casual dining concept, opened its doors to travellers in the North Node of HIA’s main terminal serving burgers that have been reinvented as contemporary gourmet cuisine. HMSHost responded to customers’ growing demand for high-quality meat, serving both locally and internationally-inspired burgers made from premium angus beef and the finest fresh toppings.

Guests will also be welcomed at Spizzico, a quick-service, contemporary bread and pizza bakery offering a wide assortment of gourmet pizzas, freshly baked paninis, pastries and salads.

Senior Vice President QDF, Mr. Luis Gasset, said: “QDF is delighted to enhance its portfolio of quality eateries inside the award-winning HIA with the addition of these two wonderful new restaurants. We invite travellers to try Burger Federation and Spizzico located at the North Node as well as the more than 30 restaurants and grab-and-go-style establishments offering an extensive selection of cuisine from all corners of the globe, strategically placed across the South and North Duty Free Plazas and along Concourses A, B, C, D and E.”

Walter Seib, CEO of HMSHost International, said: ”After the opening of Doha’s first Harvest Market restaurant in HIA in January, we are thrilled to announce the opening of two more restaurants that will appeal to hungry travellers. The strategic partnership with one of the fastest-growing airports in the Gulf, helps us in delivering our mission and conveying our promise of ‘Feeling Good’ while on the move. Also, this partnership enables us to grow our footprint worldwide with our mixed brand portfolio.”

HMSHost operates international brands and proprietary concepts in more than 100 airports around the globe, including 20 of the busiest airports in North America. Through its HMSHost International division, the company has food and beverage operations in 18 European airports and 21 other airports across the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia Pacific region.

QDF is a leading duty free operator in the Middle East, offering its customers an extensive range of international brands, from exclusive luxury boutiques featuring premium designers, including leading luxury brands including Moncler, Bally, Burberry, Coach, Hermès, Hugo Boss, Rolex, Bulgari, and Harrods, all catering to discerning passengers’ desires.