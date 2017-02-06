Qatar Duty Free opens Harvest Market Restaurant in Hamad International Airport

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Duty Free, in partnership with HMSHost International, has opened Doha’s very first Harvest Market restaurant, providing travellers with an exciting open-air food market dining experience inside the Middle East’s only five-star terminal, Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Open 24-hours and conveniently located in the main Departures Terminal within HIA, Harvest Market provides travellers with a globally inspired menu using only the freshest ingredients. The menu caters for everyone, with breakfast dishes including a traditional English breakfast, pastry treats from the bakery, and other light options. Travellers looking to re-energise during their journey can refuel with the fresh selection of juices and smoothies available, while dinner can be enjoyed any time with American inspired gourmet burgers, Asian curries and noodles, and Australian steaks served all day.

Senior Vice President Qatar Duty Free, Mr. Luis Gasset, said: “Qatar Duty Free is thrilled to partner with HMSHost International to open Doha and HIA’s very own Harvest Market, providing our 30 million passengers annually the option to enjoy fresh, gourmet, quality dining in an open kitchen style establishment. Providing an array of restaurant choices for our global travellers, as well as the highest quality food and beverages is important to Qatar Duty Free and we are sure that Harvest Market and its excellent menu will be enjoyed by all.”

Harvest Market is the latest restaurant to open in Qatar Duty Free’s portfolio of quality eateries inside the award-winning HIA. The global traveller can enjoy an extensive selection of cuisine from all corners of the globe, with more than 30 restaurants and grab-and-go style establishments strategically placed across the South and North Duty Free Plazas, as well as along Concourses A, B, C, D and E.

Later this year Qatar Duty Free and HMSHost will open three more quality dining options throughout HIA; Burger Federation, a cutting-edge restaurant with a stripped-back interior serving wholesome hamburgers that have been reinvented as contemporary gourmet cuisine; Great Eastern Market, a dynamic multi-cuisine counter service restaurant serving dishes from both the Arabic and Asian cuisine and Spizzico, a quick service bread and pizza bakery serving gourmet pizzas, freshly baked paninis, pastries and salads.

Walter Seib, CEO of HMSHost International added: “This partnership with one of the fastest growing airports in the Gulf, mark a significant milestone in our strategy to increase our footprint in the rapidly expanding and dynamic Middle Eastern marketplace. As an international hospitality leader, HMSHost is always looking for innovative and welcoming food and beverage locations in line with consumer trends. With these new concepts we will surprise and entice passengers with a mix of international favourites and popular local dishes.”

HIA the home of Qatar Duty Free, was recently acknowledged by Skytrax as a five-star terminal, becoming one of only six airports in the world to achieve the prestigious accolade. The Skytrax five-star appointment is the highest possible acknowledgement for an airport within the travel industry.