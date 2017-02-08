Qatar Duty Free debuts new L’oréal Luxe pavillion at Hamad International Airport

DOHA: Qatar Duty Free continues to deliver exclusive experiences for passengers at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, with the unveiling of the latest luxury brand podium launching a number of new fragrance collections.

Passengers departing, arriving or transiting Hamad International Airport, the Middle East’s only five-star airport, will discover one of the most prestigious Parisian squares, Place Vendôme, recreated in HIA to house a number of fragrances including Lancome’s new collection Les Parfums Grands Crus, Giorgio Armani Prive Collection, YSL’s new, Le Vestiaire Des Parfums, Viktor & Rolf and Ralph Lauren.

The 180 metre squared pavilion will be located in the centre of HIA’s departures terminal, behind the Lamp Bear and nestled among the duty free retailer’s shopping avenue alongside major international brands and restaurants.

Qatar Duty Free is proud to offer this unique pavilion, adding an element of flair and elegance to the shopping experience for its international travellers. The concept of combining fashion and retail experiences in an airport environment is an emerging trend, which Qatar Duty Free is expanding upon as part of its lifestyle brand offering. The award-winning Qatar Duty Free is dedicated to providing passengers with the latest products and experiences that add value to the travel experience.

The architectural spaces and accents at Hamad International Airport create memorable and enjoyable shopping moments throughout passengers’ journeys in HIA, voted the Middle East’s only five-star airport and one of the world’s top five airports for shopping. More than 30 million passengers travel through HIA annually, and it is ranked in the top 10 airports worldwide.

Senior Vice President Qatar Duty Free, Mr. Luis Gasset said: “Qatar Duty Free is inspired to create experiences for our customers that add richness and value to their overall travel experience, and creating this unique opportunity to bring the L’Oréal Luxe collection launch to Doha is yet another way we can help our customers make lifelong memories.

“At Qatar Duty Free, we curate our offerings to tailor to our customers’ taste, by offering the latest collections from the finest fragrance houses. Our collection has made Hamad International Airport as much a destination as it is a world-class airport, and we will continue to innovate and surprise travellers.”

The L’Oréal Luxe pavilion exclusively features the ‘Le Vestiaire Des Parfums’ collection, which includes scents inspired by the iconic designs of Yves Saint Laurent, including Tuxedo, with its hint of impertinence; Caban, borrowing the scent of refinement with a spark of pink pepper; Saharienne, combining the adventure of summer with the crispness of cotton; Trench, taking the classic cut of the sophisticated outerwear paired with the refreshing scent of citrus; and Caftan, a warm and exotic mystery evoking Eastern traditions in a contemporary manner. PR