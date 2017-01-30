Qatar Duty Free and Moncler opens dedicated boutique in Hamad International Airport

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Duty Free (QDF) and luxury French-Italian brand Moncler have opened a dedicated boutique in Hamad International Airport (HIA) – launching the first permanent airport store for Moncler in the Middle East.

Located in the main Duty Free Plaza South in HIA’s recently awarded five-star terminal, the new Moncler boutique has become a permanent fixture in QDF’s extensive luxury retail space, following the Moncler pop-up store that’s been delighting global travellers since late last year. The new dedicated boutique continues to provide passengers travelling through HIA with the very latest Moncler men’s and women’s collections along with the luxury brand’s sought after accessories, including shoes and bags.

Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President, Mr. Luis Gasset, said: “I am delighted to extend our partnership with leading luxury and lifestyle brand, Moncler, to open a dedicated brand boutique inside our award-winning, five-star airport, HIA. Moncler is known for its commitment to providing exceptional style and quality, and it is this commitment to excellence that complements the Moncler and Qatar Duty Free partnership.”

The new Moncler boutique has been architecturally designed to honour the luxury brand’s aesthetic and vision, with French Chêne Fumeé wood panelling set against beautiful grey marbled ceilings, and walls with stunning white Calcatta marble display cases – all paying homage to Moncler’s alpine heritage.

The Moncler boutique is a welcome addition to Qatar Duty Free’s already 70 plus premium boutiques located strategically throughout the terminal, providing travellers at HIA the very best in duty free shopping. Moncler joins other leading luxury brands including Bally, Burberry, Coach, Hermès, Hugo Boss, Rolex, and Bulgari, along with Harrods.

HIA, the home of QDF, has recently been announced as a five-star airport by Skytrax, becoming one of only six airports in the world to receive the title, and the only airport in the Middle East. In 2016, HIA was named fifth ‘Best Airport for Shopping’ and ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the second consecutive year at the Skytrax world airline awards. Last year, HIA became the first Middle Eastern Airport in the world to make the ‘World’s Top 10 Best Airports’ at the awards ceremony held in March.