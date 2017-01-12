Qatar Duty Free and China UnionPay International invite travellers to celebrate Chinese New Year with exclusive rewards

News Desk

DOHA: In celebration of China’s most popular festival, Qatar Duty Free (QDF) and China UnionPay International are offering special Chinese New Year promotions to passengers travelling through Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA). UnionPay card holders shopping in QDF boutiques within HIA until 7 February 2017 also have the opportunity to win instant retail vouchers.

Passengers purchasing QDF fragrances, cosmetics, skincare, confectionery, and other gift items above the value of QAR1500 ($410) using a UnionPay International credit card, will be invited to participate in a lucky draw, and will be rewarded with a traditional Chinese red envelope containing a shopping voucher of either QAR100, QAR150 or QAR200 to enjoy at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets until 9 February 2017. Throughout the festivities a dedicated team of Mandarin-speaking QDF ambassadors, wearing traditional Chinese dress, will welcome travellers to QDF stores highlighting the range of promotions on offer. In celebration of the special occasion a red and gold installation, featuring 450 lucky waving fortune cats, will also be displayed in front of The Airport Hotel in the main departures hall of HIA, perfectly placed for selfies with friends and family.

Mr. Luis Gasset, Senior Vice President Qatar Duty Free, said: “We are very happy to celebrate Chinese New Year in collaboration with UnionPay International. Chinese New Year remains one of the most important holidays in China and QDF recognises the significance of this holiday to its customers. Our partnership with UnionPay International is a fantastic opportunity for us to reward our valued guests. “As well as offering an array of seasonal promotions to those travelling during this time, our Chinese New Year inspired installation, and decorations, allow QDF to share in the spirit of the holiday season with our travellers.”