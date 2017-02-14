Qatar Airways welcomes world’s best in women’s tennis as excitement builds for the Qatar Total Open 2017

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free are welcoming some of the best talent in women’s tennis as the players arrive in Doha this week to compete in the Qatar Total Open 2017, to be held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex between 13 and 18 February.

The Qatar Total Open 2017 will host more than 40 of the most elite women’s tennis players with seven of the world’s top 10 women’s singles players appearing in what has become one of Doha’s most popular annual spectator events. World number one Angelique Kerber, as well as Agnieszka Radwanska, Dominika Cibulkova, Karolina Pliskova, Garbiñe Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Johanna Konta and 2016 Qatar Total Open defending champion, Carla Suárez Navarro are all contending for the winner’s trophy.

Playing for a prize pool of more than US $700,000, the athletes will go head-to-head on Doha’s hard courts in the 15th edition of the Qatar Total Open, which is a key WTA Premier series tournament and part of the 2017 WTA Tour that culminates in the Grand Slam.

Enthusiasts attending the Qatar Total Open 2017 can compete in their very own virtual tennis match when they visit the Qatar Airways pavilion located in the stadium’s action packed public arena. Qatar Duty Free will be welcoming spectators to step into the spotlight and create memories inside its tennis inspired photo booth by capturing a Qatar Total Open 2017 selfie to share with friends. Qatar Duty Free’s booth also has an interactive game offering winners the opportunity to be entered into a draw to win a Qatar Duty Free Millionaire Ticket and the chance to take home US $1 million.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The Qatar Total Open tournament is a highlight in the country’s thriving international sports calendar and remains an event that both the players and the fans look forward to. Qatar Airways is honoured to support the 15th annual championship this year, to play a role in bringing elite tennis to Doha for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors, and to share in the country’s ambition to foster global and local communities through participation and investment in sport.”

Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free enjoy a strong partnership with the Qatar Tennis Federation, and remain committed to developing Qatar as a world class destination for sport and entertainment.