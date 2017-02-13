Qatar Airways to reveal the future of Business Class travel at ITB Berlin 2017

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways is set to reveal the much-anticipated evolution to its multiple award-winning Business Class product at this year’s ITB Berlin exhibition, the world’s leading trade fair for the travel industry to be held in Berlin from 8 to 12 March 2017.

The airline will unveil a brand new Business Class seat in a world exclusive ceremony to be held on the opening day of the exhibition, 8 March 2017, followed by a press conference which is expected to draw more than 200 international media, which is set to further detail Qatar Airways’ plans for the year ahead.

Guests and visitors to ITB Berlin will be invited to relax in the new Business Class seat at the airline’s exhibition stand in Hall 2.2, booth 208. The booth will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the comfort, entertainment and hospitality offered on board a Qatar Airways flight.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “I am delighted to officially announce that this year’s ITB exhibition will be the location at which we will premier our much-anticipated new Business Class product. As an airline we strive to offer our passengers the very best, not only in terms of our world class on board experience, but also our expanding global network. At this year’s ITB I look forward to sharing the revolutionary new patented Business Class seat with the travel industry and worldwide media, alongside many other new and exciting developments to our network.”