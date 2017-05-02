Qatar Airways Privilege Club wins Best Rewards Programme in Middle East, Asia and Oceania region

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways’ frequent flyer programme, Privilege Club, is proud to be voted the Best Rewards Programme for the Middle East, Asia and Oceania region in the sixth annual FlyerTalk Awards. FlyerTalk is a community of more than half a million businesses and leisure travellers dedicated to finding and sharing elite-level knowledge of air, hotel and car rental programmes.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club overcame two-time defending champion Cathay Pacific and its frequent flyer programme to earn the number one honour. Qatar Airways Vice President, Customer Loyalty and Relationship Management, Dr. Ian Di Tullio, said: “Qatar Airways Privilege Club is delighted to have received this award, particularly as it was voted for by our discerning members and those from the FlyerTalk community.”

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has delivered a number of programme improvements over the last year, including the introduction of digital membership cards, enabling members to book award flights via the Qatar Airways App, and allowing last-minute upgrades using Qmiles.

Privilege Club members now also have a much wider choice of ways to earn and redeem their Qmiles, with new partnerships in the Middle East and beyond, covering credit cards, car-rentals, and hospitality. This includes an exciting new global relationship with AccorHotels, allowing members to redeem Qmiles for stays in some of the world’s leading hotels.

Dr. Di Tullio added: “We invite our members and those of other programmes to keep their eyes open for more exciting upcoming developments.”