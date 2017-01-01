Qatar Airways partners with The White Company to provide exclusive premium experience

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways has launched a new partnership with The White Company to provide exclusively-designed sleepwear to First and Business Class passengers travelling across the airline’s global network.

In line with Qatar Airways’ commitment to provide a world-leading premium service, the newly-designed sleeper suits are bespoke for First Class passengers and are individually styled for men and women. The men’s sleeper suit is designed in a charcoal grey marl, and the women’s in a contemporary, mid-grey, both are made of 100 per cent cotton to provide the highest level of comfort. Both sets come with matching luxury cotton slippers, with a faux fur interior sole for extra warmth and comfort.

The premium passenger experience will be further enriched throughout the brands’ three year partnership with the addition of new sleeper suits in a range of fresh colours and styles.

First Class passengers travelling on board Qatar Airways A380 flights to London, Bangkok, Paris, Sydney, and Guangzhou can enjoy the new luxury sleeper suits exclusively designed for Qatar Airways. The new sleepwear will debut in Business Class in early 2017.

Qatar Airways’ Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, said: “This exciting three-year partnership with The White Company will provide our premium passengers with exclusively-designed sleepwear offering stylish comfort throughout their journey. This partnership with an iconic global brand, known for providing sumptuous style and beautifully designed products, perfectly complements the bespoke premium experience created on board for our travellers.”

The White Company is known globally for its stylish home wear, designer-quality white linens, home accessories and clothing and nightwear.

Chrissie Rucker, MBE, Founder of The White Company, said: “We are delighted to partner with Qatar Airways on our first foray into airline sleepwear. At The White Company we are proud of our commitment to supply our customers with the highest quality products and saw in Qatar airways a shared value. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Qatar Airways recently launched new designer amenity kits from BRICS featuring products from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, the environmentally friendly olive oil company, including lip balm, hydrating facial mist and City Cream anti-ageing moisturiser in Business Class, with the added Night recovery cream for First Class kits.