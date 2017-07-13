Qatar Airways launches new service to Kyiv, Ukraine

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways is pleased to announce the launch of its new direct service to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with seven weekly flights beginning 28 August 2017.

Kyiv is one of Eastern Europe’s oldest cities and an historic and cultural centre, with stunning architecture and many museums and galleries showcasing the city’s centuries-long past. The art collections and architecture of this ancient city are widely-recognised world treasures. One of Eastern Europe’s undiscovered jewels, this exquisitely beautiful city offers a striking skyline resplendent with glittering turrets, twisting spires and golden domes, and is quickly becoming a popular destination for travellers-in-the-know.

The launch of service to the Ukrainian capital comes as part of the airline’s robust expansion in Eastern Europe, with service to Skopje, Republic of Macedonia and Prague, Czech Republic commencing this summer.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “Our new service to Kyiv is part of our expedited expansion plans, which aim at unlocking new destinations to enhance our passengers’ connectivity to our extensive global network. Passengers from Kyiv will now have the opportunity to travel seamlessly through our award-winning Doha Hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to any of our popular destinations in Eastern Europe as well as throughout our rapidly-expanding network. And Qatar Airways passengers will now have the opportunity to experience the exquisite beauty of Kyiv, one of Eastern Europe’s most stunning cities. We are delighted to be able to unlock this gateway to Eastern Europe.”

The new Kyiv route will be served by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class. The aircraft offers individual seatback television screens providing all passengers with the next-generation, interactive on board entertainment system, Oryx One, featuring a choice of more than 3000 entertainment options. The 2017 Airline of the Year, as awarded by Skytrax, has a host of exciting new destinations planned for the remainder of this year and 2018, including Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco, U.S.; and Santiago, Chile. A total of 25 new destination launches will take place throughout 2017-2018.

Qatar Airways has received a number of accolades this year, including Airline of the Year by the prestigious 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards, which was held at the Paris Air Show. This is the fourth time that Qatar Airways has been given this global recognition as the world’s best airline. In addition to being voted Best Airline by travellers from around the world, Qatar’s national carrier also won a raft of other major awards at the ceremony, including Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class and World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge.

Flights Schedules:

Doha – Kyiv

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Doha (DOH) to Kyiv (KBP) QR297 departs 15:15 arrives 20:55

Kyiv (KBP) to Doha (DOH) QR298 departs 23:45 arrives 05:05 +1

Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Doha (DOH) to Kyiv (KBP) QR295 departs 06:45 arrives 12:25

Kyiv (KBP) to Doha (DOH) QR296 departs 13:25 arrives 18:45

*As per Summer schedule.