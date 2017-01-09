Qatar Airways launches new amenity kit for Economy Class passengers

DOHA: As part of an ongoing upgrade across its portfolio of on-board products, Qatar Airways will introduce new amenity kits to Economy Class passengers from this month. With a focus on simplicity and functionality, the new kits include products designed to make the passengers’ journey more comfortable and relaxing.

In keeping with the airline’s tag line “Going Places Together”, the bags’ design features inspiring images of destinations on Qatar Airways’ route network. The exterior design will be refreshed every four months with new places from Qatar Airways’ network of more than 150 destinations.

Inside the amenity kit passengers will discover comfort essentials such as an Institut Karité Paris lip balm and a Miradent dental kit alongside their eye mask, socks and ear plugs, adding value to their overall travel experience.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, said: “This will be a year of change for Qatar Airways travellers, with numerous upgrades to our on-board products and services, including our new Economy Class amenity kits. The refreshed kits have been designed to deliver an elevated customer experience by providing our passengers with products from world-class brands such as Institut Karité Paris and Miradent. We like to continually surprise and delight our passengers in every class of cabin, and we believe that anyone travelling in Economy Class will be truly delighted when they discover these new amenity kits on board.”

This latest addition to Qatar Airways’ on-board product portfolio follows the recent launch of new amenity kits for Business Class and First Class passengers designed by BRIC’S and Nappa Dori, with content provided by Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio. The new premium amenity kits are complemented by a new sleeper suit design from luxury brand The White Company.

The airline also has plans to launch a new Business Class seat this year; highly anticipated by both the aviation industry and passengers, the new design will be patented to prevent any other airline from replicating the state-of-the-art seat concept, designed to revolutionise the premium cabin experience.

Other initiatives recently launched for passengers travelling on board Qatar Airways flights include an updated range of plush toys, children’s activity kits and in-flight lunch boxes in partnership with Hasbro Inc, as well as a refreshed and refined premium in-flight dining service for First Class passengers on the airline’s intra-Gulf services. PR