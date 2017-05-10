Qatar Airways introduces passengers discounts on premium fares

News Desk

DUBAI Qatar Airways is inviting travellers to turn their layover into a stayover with discounted fares and a free-of-charge hotel stay and transit visa when stopping over in Doha.

Travellers can now enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on flights on board the airline’s First and Business class, from 9-22 May for travel until 21 June 2017. Passengers are also invited to add Doha to their travel plans and experience a true taste of Arabian hospitality with a free one night hotel stay in one of the Qatari capital’s luxurious four or five-star hotels and a free transit visa.

Passengers can enjoy the world’s best Business Class with fares from UAE (Ras Al Khaimah) to Thailand (starting from AED 4,365), England (starting from AED 8,500), USA (from AED 13,530) and Germany (from AED 8,130), applicable from 9-22 May with validity of travel until 21 June 2017. To take advantage of this offer, passenger are invited to visit qatarairways.com/discovertheworld

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Ehab Amin said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our passengers fantastic offers on flights on our award-winning premium cabins. This unique offer will allow them to extend their layover into a stayover, giving them the opportunity to experience the many delights Qatar has to offer. We encourage all transit passengers to consider adding Doha to their itinerary with this unique offer of a free transit visa and five-star hotel stay in many of Doha’s finest hotels.”

For detailed information on how to book the stayover, passengers can visit qatarairways.com/plusqatar

Passengers transiting through Doha can extend their stay to make the most of their journey taking in the sights of Doha with a completely free night offered by Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism Authority or stay a little longer with a second night’s stay for a modest $50 booking fee.

Passengers can choose from hotels such as The Four Seasons, Marriott Marquis, Radisson Blu and Oryx Rotana. The free hotel accommodation, available throughout the summer, will offer passengers the opportunity to explore Doha and the chance to experience city tours, desert safari adventures or a dinner cruise aboard a traditional dhow, giving visitors a taste of authentic Arabian hospitality, offered by Discover Qatar.

Recently the airline revealed its latest premium product “Qsuite”, a fully transformable suite of seats that allows parties of two, three or four to create their own unique space within the Business Class cabin. This game-changing patented design is set to transform the face of aviation and Business Class travel by bringing a First Class product to the Business Class cabin. QSuite also features the first ever double bed in Business Class, another ground-breaking innovation brought to passengers by Qatar Airways.

The airline was named the World’s Best Business Class by Skytrax in 2016, and its home hub, Hamad International Airport, was also recently given five stars at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, as well as being named the World’s Sixth Best Airport.

Qatar Airways is one of the world’s fastest growing airlines, with a network of more than 150 destinations. The airline will add a number of exciting new destinations to its growing network in 2017, including Chiang Mai, Dublin, Nice, Skopje and many more, flying passengers on board its modern fleet of 199 aircraft.