Qatar Airways Executive Board of Directors announces the establishment of new company to manage and operate Hamad International Airport

News Desk

DOHA: The Executive Board of Directors of Qatar Airways Group in its meeting on Tuesday 31st of January 2017 announced the establishment of a new company to manage and operate Hamad International Airport (HIA), as an independent entity owned by Qatar Airways Group.

Hamad International Airport, located in Doha, Qatar, is strategically positioned within six hours of 80 per cent of the world’s population. Having opened in 2014, the airport serves 30 million passengers a year, and can handle 100 aircraft movements per hour on its dual-runways. Within two years of its opening, HIA has earned several world-class awards and recognitions including the Skytrax 5-Star Airport award – the only Middle Eastern airport to have earned this honour; Skytrax’s Middle East’s Best Airport in 2015 and 2016; Skytrax Best Staff Service in the Middle East 2016; and previously Best Airport Award at the Future Travel Experience (FTE) Asia Awards in 2015. HIA is proud to be the official airport of Bayern-Munich Football Club.

Services and facilities at HIA include Qatar Duty Free, a premium shopping emporium with more than 40,000 square metres of combined retail and dining with more than 70 boutiques and 30 cafés and restaurants. HIA has an airside hotel, two airside squash courts, a gym, a 25-metre swimming pool and spa, all within easy reach of the departure gates. The airport has one of the largest free span maintenance hangars in the world, a cutting-edge two-storey cargo facility, and one of the world’s largest self-contained catering facilities. Further expansion plans for the airport will expand its capacity to 50 million passengers.