Qatar Airways congratulates Hamad International Airport on Five-Star Airport’ award by Skytrax

DOHA: Qatar Airways proudly congratulates Hamad International Airport, the airline’s home hub, on achieving the coveted ‘5-Star Airport’ award by Skytrax, the London-based aviation institute and the gold standard for conveying the passenger’s voice in airport and airline rankings.

Hamad International Airport is the first ever in the Middle East to receive the honour from Skytrax, which only awards the 5-Star Airport rating to airports that achieve the highest overall Quality Performance, recognising the provision of excellent facilities for travellers and high quality airport staff service. The Airport Quality ranking covers front-line areas for departures, arrival and transfer, including airport facilities, customer service, security, immigration, shop outlets and food and beverage facilities.

Only six airports in the world hold this prestigious title, including Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo-Haneda, Munich, and now Hamad International Airport.

“This just proves that Qatar Airways passengers enjoy a 5-Star experience on the ground in our Doha home, as well as in the air in our thoroughly modern fleet,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. “We are thrilled to have received this well-deserved accolade, and on behalf of Qatar Airways I would like to offer congratulations to everyone involved in making this exquisite airport a reality. Hamad International Airport is built around what is most important for our passengers – convenience and service, delivered in a setting that is more than just thoughtful and welcoming, but beautiful as well. The Qatar Airways experience is truly replicated in this stunning building, and we are now more proud than ever to call it our home.”

Having only opened in 2014, Hamad International Airport – the home and hub of Qatar Airways – has earned several world-class awards and recognitions in just three years of operations. In addition to the Skytrax 5-Star Airport award, the airport has received Skytrax Middle East’s Best Airport in 2015 and 2016, Skytrax Best Staff Service in the Middle East 2016, and previously Best Airport Award at the Future Travel Experience (FTE) Asia Awards in 2015.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. The survey and awards process is totally independent and guaranteed free of any airport influence or interference in final results. The World Airport Awards are based on 12.85 million customer nominations across 110 nationalities of air travellers, and included 410 airports worldwide. The survey evaluates customer satisfaction across 39 key performance indicators for airport service and product – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration, through to departure at the gate.