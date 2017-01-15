Qatar Airways confirms its ambitions for France in 2017

News Desk

PARIS: Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, officially opened the new and luxurious Qatar Airways Premium Lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, on Thursday 12 January, in the presence of honoured VIP guests.

At an official ribbon cutting ceremony held within the lounge itself, H.E. Mr. Al Baker welcomed notable guests including His Excellency Mr. Abdullah Al-Subaey, Chairman of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, alongside Mr. Franck Goldnadel, Director, Aéroports de Paris, all before hosting a luncheon in the lounge’s luxury brasserie.

H.E. Mr. Al Baker also used the occasion to update attending media on the airline’s forthcoming launch of direct flights to Nice. Commencing 4 July the airline will operate five-weekly services from its home and hub Hamad International Airport, Doha. Furthermore, it was announced that the route will be served by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Commenting on the airline’s latest Premium Lounge opening, H.E. Mr. Al Baker said: “I am delighted to be here today to officially open the Qatar Airways Premium Lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, the third such lounge of its type within our growing network. This further demonstrates our commitment to France and to showcasing the very best of our product offering, whether in the lounge itself, the modern aircraft that we fly on our triple daily service to Paris, or our further expansion with the announcement that Qatar Airways will operate direct flights to Nice from 4 July this year.”

At more than 1000 square metres, the Qatar Airways Premium Lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle offers Qatar Airways First and Business Class passengers a sophisticated, modern and spacious environment in which to relax and commence their five star journey experience.

The Premium Lounge features all of the qualities of a premium product from the airline, including both a brasserie and deli, two roof terraces from where passengers can see far-reaching views of Paris and the Eiffel Tower, both male and female prayer rooms, Mac computers, shower facilities, Wi-Fi and zoned seating for more than 200 guests, all of which contribute to a warm and relaxing atmosphere.

Doha-Nice Flight Schedule:

From 4 July

Doha (DOH) to Nice (NCE) QR053 departs: 07:45 arrives: 13:05

Nice (NCE) to Doha (DOH) QR054 departs: 17:10 arrives: 23:55