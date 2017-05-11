Qatar Airways celebrates opening of KidzMondo at Mall of Qatar

By our correspondent

DOHA: Qatar Airways celebrated the opening of KidzMondo, Doha’s interactive edutainment establishment, on Wednesday during a special ceremony held at the kid-sized city at Mall of Qatar. The inspiring partnership offers children an interactive and fun introduction to their preferred roles as pilots and cabin crew, and an understanding of the exciting vocations available to them with the world-class airline.

Under the patronage of His Excellency Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport and Communications, the opening ceremony was hosted by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker and Mr. Ali Kazma, Chairman of Kidz Holding and Founder of the KidzMondo concept. The special event was also attended by Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Ehab Amin; Engr. Badr al Meer, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport; Mr. Moutaz Al Khayyat, Group Chairman and President Power International Holding; Mr. Ramez Al Khayyat, Group CEO and Vice President of Power International Holding and Mr. Nabil Barakat, General Manager Aura Entertainment Services, alongside distinguished guests and media members, who were taken on a special tour of the city’s unique indoor establishments.

At KidzMondo Doha, Qatar Airways offers an insight into the complete travel experience for children who can take on roles as passengers, as well as airline staff, within the specially-adapted aircraft fueslage model. Children are able to explore the aeroplane, examine its different parts, and experience the daily tasks required of Qatar Airways staff. Children will also be able to play the role of cabin crew, learning about the safety and service standards required of all aviation professionals, and other children will live out the excitement of being a pilot, in a Qatar Airways’ cockpit. There is a specially-adapted real Qatar Airways aircraft to set the stage for both passengers and staff on board. Children can also adopt the role of an airport agent, issuing boarding passes to visitors at a replica of Hamad International Airport’s check-in counter. Upon arrival at KidzMondo Doha, the youngsters’ journey begins with check-in, where they enter the city to become part of an amazing experience, becoming official ‘Kidizens’ of the city.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “It is our great pleasure to open these airline-inspired attractions to support and inspire our leaders of the future. We fully support KidzMondo’s Doha unique and innovative techniques to help engage and encourage children’s development, and these new activities are a great introduction to the many rewarding roles available across the aviation and travel industry.”