Qatar Airways awarded for on-board entertainment content innovation

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways was recognised for content innovation at the fourth annual in-flight workshop and awards at Aircraft Interiors Middle East, held in partnership with F&E Aerospace. The award recognises the outstanding array of the airline’s on-board entertainment platform, Oryx One.

Qatar Airways was commended for offering a wide selection of content to enhance its global passengers’ journeys, including regional content selection tailored to the Middle East market. The award, which the airline received for the second consecutive year, was presented at a ceremony during the exhibition held on 8-9 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre as part of the Inflight IFEC Pavilion Workshop.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “We developed Oryx One to offer our passengers the highest standard in on-board entertainment, and we continually strive to innovate and expand our state-of-the-art entertainment library, unrivalled for its wide range of content in multiple languages. This award recognises the extensive selection we offer to our customers, from the latest premieres, to classic movies, popular TV and special-interest programmes, providing them with a superior entertainment experience to enhance their journey around the world with Qatar Airways.”

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa said: “This award is a testament to our continued commitment to enhancing our passengers’ in-flight experience by providing them with the widest selection of high quality, on-board entertainment options. We are delighted to be honoured with this award for the second consecutive year.”

Qatar Airways continues to explore ways to deliver quality content on a dynamic platform through a choice of familiar, award-winning and hugely popular entertainment options that replicate the experience many passengers enjoy at home. Frequent flyers are spoilt for choice, with more than 90 new feature films and 220 TV shows being updated each month.

The library of on-board content includes full box sets of movies and TV series such as The Star Wars Collection, The X-Men Collection and the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. TV Box sets are booked exclusively before any other airline. Qatar Airways was the only airline to feature the complete first season of the highly rated Turkish drama Sultana Kosem. Passengers can also select from a wide range of Bollywood movies and from more than 200 hours of Arabic content originating from Qatar, Gulf (Khaleeji) and the Middle East region.

Oryx One also offers an exciting array of kids’ entertainment, including the entire Pixar catalogue of movies. Kids can also enjoy a fantastic range of content from the Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Disney branded sections.

Oryx One provides its passengers with up to 3,000 channels of entertainment options, including 500 blockbuster movies, 1,300 episodes of TV programmes, 1,000 audio channels and 50 games, refreshed each month. Oryx One offers a huge variety of the latest audio and video content as well as star-studded world cinema in more than 30 languages, including award-winning, Hollywood premieres, Arabic hits, Bollywood blockbusters, modern favourites, classics and much more. A dedicated family channel offers younger passengers a wide choice of the latest movies and age-appropriate TV content .

Passengers flying on Qatar Airways flights served by its B787, A350, A380 and A319 as well as select A330 and A320 aircraft can also access on-board Wi-Fi. Qatar Airways passengers on all connected aircraft will enjoy free Wi-Fi for the first 15 minutes courtesy of a global partnership with Ooredoo. A simple-to-use portal makes it easy for passengers to log on and connect, and then browse the Internet or post on their social media channels directly from the comfort of their seats, reaffirming Qatar Airways’ commitment to providing a superior on-board service.