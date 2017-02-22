Qatar Airways announces service to Yanbu and Tabuk – its ninth and tenth destinations in Saudi Arabia

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways today confirmed the start of its new services to Yanbu and Tabuk in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with three-weekly flights beginning 9 May for Yanbu and 19 June for Tabuk, with flights now on sale at qatarairways.com. The additional destinations take Qatar Airways’ total network connectivity within the Kingdom to 10 destinations, connecting travellers from Saudi Arabia to more than 150 worldwide destinations through the five-star rated Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “We have been steadily growing our presence and services to Saudi Arabia for the past 20 years; both Yanbu and Tabuk as our ninth and tenth new destinations in the Kingdom will bring additional flight options for passengers connecting from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. Passengers from Yanbu and Tabuk will now be able to travel seamlessly through our state-of-the-art Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, to popular cities in our expanding network such as Auckland, Boston and Skopje. The launch of the new destinations also provides passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia from international markets the convenience of additional gateways within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”