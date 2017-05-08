Qatar Airways announced as Official Partner and Airline of FIFA until 2022

By our correspondent

DOHA: Qatar Airways was announced today as Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA as part of a ground-breaking sponsorship package lasting until 2022. Upcoming events sponsored by Qatar Airways will include the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As an Official Partner of FIFA, Qatar Airways will have extensive marketing and branding rights at the next two FIFA World Cups, with an expected audience reach of more than two billion people per tournament. The airline will also have visibility at competitions such as the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Interactive World Cup, the world’s largest online gaming tournament.

Today’s announcement builds on Qatar Airways’ sponsorship strategy with major sporting clubs and events around the globe, which includes partnerships with FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli FC, as well as Formula E races in Paris and New York, and the UCI Road World Championship, most recently held in Doha, Qatar, alongside long-standing sponsorships of Qatar Total and ExxonMobil Tennis Tournaments.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways understands the power of sport in bringing people together in the spirit of friendly competition. FIFA, as the governing body of the world’s most popular sporting tournament, the FIFA World Cup, embodies the power of football’s popularity, and as such is a natural partner for Qatar Airways. We look forward to celebrating wins with the fans, being inspired by the artistry of the players, and to the excitement of each match over the next two FIFA competition cycles, until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be proudly held in our home country, the State of Qatar.”

Speaking about the new partnership FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “FIFA is delighted to partner with the world’s fastest-growing airline, Qatar Airways. Known for introducing industry firsts, Qatar Airways is an ideal partner for FIFA as we prepare for the first ever World Cup in the Gulf region, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We look forward to working hand in hand with Qatar Airways to promote FIFA competitions and football around the world.”

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is an association governed by Swiss law founded in 1904 and based in Zurich. It has 211 member associations and its goal, enshrined in its Statutes, is the constant improvement of football.

Qatar Airways is one of the fastest-growing airlines operating one of the youngest fleets in the world, with 199 aircraft flying to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations across six continents. Exciting new destinations being launched in 2017 include Nice, France; Dublin, Republic of Ireland; Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovia; and Skopje, the Republic of Macdonia.