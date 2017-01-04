Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free celebrate the Qatar ExxonMobil Open Men’s Tennis 2017

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free (QDF), the official airline and retail sponsors of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open Men’s Tennis 2017, are welcoming fans to the first tournament of the 25th annual ATP World Tour 250 Series in Doha.

Held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Stadium from 2 to 7 January, the exciting tournament is the first in the prestigious ATP World Tour 250 Series that takes place across the globe. The Qatar ExxonMobil Open Men’s Tennis 2017 will showcase the world’s best professional tennis talent, including defending champion Novak Djokovic, world number-one Andy Murray, David Goffin, Dustin Brown, Fernando Verdasco, Ivo Karlovic, Jeremy Chardy, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tomas Berdych among others.

Both Qatar Airways and QDF are helping celebrate the tournament with dedicated interactive booths located in the Public Village Area. Qatar Airways invites tennis enthusiasts to play their own virtual Qatar ExxonMobil tennis tournament, with an exciting and interactive stand hosted by its award winning cabin crew. QDF welcomes visitors to capture the moment with their nearest and dearest inside its tennis inspired photo booth, as well as giving visitors the opportunity of becoming a QDF Millionaire. With its easy to play game, successful game winners at QDF’s tent go into the draw to win a QDF Millionaire Ticket and a chance to take home US $1 million.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “I am thrilled to partner with the Qatar Tennis Federation to once again bring the prestigious Qatar ExxonMobil Open Men’s Tennis tournament to our home – Doha. This important extension to the ATP World Tour 250 Series celebrates the very finest in men’s tennis, providing international and local audiences a thrilling six-day festival of elite sport. Important sporting events such as the Qatar ExxonMobil Open Men’s Tennis 2017 tournament help establish Qatar as a world class sporting and entertainment destination and I wish all competitors the best of luck in what I am sure will be an exhilarating competition.”

Senior Vice President Qatar Duty Free, Mr. Luis Gasset, said: “Qatar Duty Free is excited to participate in this global event and I welcome everyone to visit our stand to celebrate this special occasion. Qatar Duty Free has prepared a wonderful experience that will offer visitors to the QDF tennis booth the chance to become a QDF millionaire.”