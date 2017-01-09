Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free celebrate Novak Djokovic’s second consecutive win of the Qatar 2017 ATP World Tour

Sports Desk

DOHA: Novak Djokovic triumphed last night to take both the Qatar ExxonMobil Men’s Open 2017 title and the Golden Falcon trophy, a victory celebrated by both Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) the official sponsors of the event.

The defending champion, Novak Djokovic earned his second consecutive title win in Doha after defeating his world number one rival Andy Murray. Djokovic took home his 67th career trophy with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory, during the final match on Saturday 7 January 2017, held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Qatar.

This year’s Qatar ExxonMobil Men’s Open tennis featured a number of the world’s top men’s tennis players, including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Tomas Berdych and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga among others, who all came together to participate in the 25th annual ATP World Tour 250 series. Djokovic met Murray in the Qatar open final in front of thousands of excited spectators.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways was thrilled to support the Qatar leg of the ATP World Tour and to welcome professional players to Doha, who both delight and entertain spectators and inspire the next generation of sportsmen and women. Qatar Airways has long been an ambassador for sport and partnerships such as the one we have with the Qatar Tennis Association and ATP World Tour, which enable us to promote the values of sport and to connect and celebrate with fans across the world.”

Qatar Airways’ interactive tennis booth welcomed visitors throughout the tournament to practice their skills by competing in their own virtual tennis tournament.

Senior Vice President Qatar Duty Free, Mr. Luis Gasset, said: “Qatar Duty Free is delighted to have been a sponsor of the event, and to have welcomed visitors and the community of Qatar to our booth, which offered the chance for them to win and take home their own life-changing prize fund via the QDF Millionaire Draw.”