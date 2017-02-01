Qatar Airways and AccorHotels partner to reward their loyalty programme members

DOHA: Qatar Airways and leading global hotel group, AccorHotels, have partnered together to provide industry leading reciprocal benefits to members across both loyalty programmes, providing even more opportunity to earn and redeem Privilege Club Qmiles and Le Club AccorHotels points.

For the first time ever, Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can convert their Qmiles into Le Club AccorHotels points for redemption on accommodation at more than 3,400 hotels and resorts across AccorsHotels’ global network. Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme members can enjoy the same benefit of converting their points into Qatar Airways Privilege Club Qmiles for redemption on flights to the more than 150 places the airline flies.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can take advantage of a conversion rate of 4,500 Qmiles for 1,000 Le Club AccorHotels points, while Le Club members can benefit from an exchange rate of 2,000 points to 1,000 Qmiles. This agreement allows both loyalty members to redeem a number of exceptional rewards across both programmes – sooner.

Qatar Airways’ travellers can now book a return ticket and accommodation to a number of exciting destinations, all on points. Travellers can treat a loved one to an upgrade to the World’s Best Business Class and experience the magic of Sydney’s summer on Bondi, or cherish the beauty of the Northern Lights in the winter time in Helsinki, Finland. Travellers can now take full advantage of the Privilege Club and Le Club AccorHotels reciprocal partnership, flying on board the world’s leading airline, and staying in one of the world’s leading hotels or resorts.

Qatar Airways Vice President, Customer Loyalty and Relationship Management, Dr. Ian Di Tullio, said: “Qatar Airways Privilege Club is delighted to partner with Le Club AccorHotels to provide members with even more opportunities to earn and redeem their Qmiles. This partnership heralds the beginning of an exciting partnership with the AccorHotels Group as we continue our commitment to provide the very best rewards programme for our most valued guests. I’m confident our new partnership with AccorHotels will be a greatly appreciated addition to our programme, enjoyed by many of our discerning Privilege Club members as we go places together.”

Emanuel Baudart, Chief Customer Officer at AccorHotels, added: “Since its inception, the Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme has focused on recognising our guests, and continuously enriching the services and experiences we offer them. That’s why we are delighted to have this partnership with Qatar Airways which reflects the dynamic momentum of our burgeoning programme and allows us to supplement the already wide range of benefits and rewards we reserve for the Group’s loyal guests.”

The addition of the redemption feature complements Qatar Airways Privilege Club member’s ability to earn Qmiles on accommodation booked through the AccorHotels Group.

To find out more, Privilege Club Members can contact Qatar Airways Privilege Club here. PR