Qatar Airways acquires 10 percent of LATAM’S total shares

DOHA: LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (“LATAM”) (NYSE: LFL / IPSA: LAN), the leading airline group in Latin America, and world-class airline Qatar Airways, both members of the one world alliance, announced today that Qatar Airways, through its wholly owned subsidiary Qatar Airways Investments (UK) Ltd (“Qatar”), completed its acquisition of 10 per cent of LATAM reaching a total of 60,837,452 shares.

The preemptive rights offering of 61,316,424 new shares, at a price per share of US$10, ended on December 23, 2016, in which Qatar subscribed shares of LATAM through its wholly-owned subsidiary Qatar Airways Investments (UK) Ltd. (“Qatar”), in its capacity as assignee of the preemptive right assigned by the shareholders of the Cueto, Amaro, Eblen and Bethia Groups to Qatar, as agreed between LATAM and Qatar, and other minority shareholders subscribed 12,140 shares of LATAM.

Later, on December 28, 2016, Qatar subscribed 30,349,907 shares not subscribed by the shareholders during the preemptive rights period. PR