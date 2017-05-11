Punjab Skills Development Fund remits workforce to the Gulf

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Under the direction of the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif;Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has taken concrete steps to create employment opportunities in the Gulf for skilled workforce of Punjab. PSDF and Rotana have signed a landmark agreement to employ skilled workforce in their hotels & resorts that has been trained under the PSDF banner.

With properties operational across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey,Rotana is counted amongst the leading hotel management companies, offering five and four-star products. Earlier this year, PSDF inked an agreement with Rotana with an understanding to provide skilled individuals from the hospitality sector in the trades of Housekeeping, Waiters/Waitresses and Commis-Chefs at various Rotana hotels& resorts. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Mr. Jawad Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PSDF and Mr. Omer Kaddouri, President &Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rotana.

By employing a rigorous selection process, PSDF shortlisted a pool of the finest candidates from various districts of Punjab.This joint collaboration between PSDF and Rotana is expected to benefit 75+ candidates in the first phase of training and employment.

On this remarkable achievement, Mr. Jawad Khan, CEO PSDF said,“Our partnership with Rotana is a testament to the high quality of training on international standards that PSDF is providing to the youth in Punjab. Rotana is one of the leading hospitality brands in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey and would hire only the best. Choosing PSDF as a partner for their hiring needs in Pakistan is a vote of confidence for us at PSDF as we continue to create more employment opportunities for our youth in the Gulf.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Omer Kaddouri, President & CEO Rotana said, “With our aggressive expansion plan, we are always on the search for talent and our agreement with a highly reputable company such as PSDF will certainly assist us to attract the right calibre for our hotels &resorts”.