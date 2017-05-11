Pristine sound quality with EcoStar’s Sound Bar Systems

KARACHI: EcoStar recently launched its flagship Sound Bar Systems, having stylish sleek design and exceptional sound quality; truly letting customers experience the cinematic audio performance.

EcoStar Sound Bars are an exceptional range of speakers systems and woofers, having sleek built design, tremendous sound quality and a top-quality bass; making your home a personal theatre, whereby giving you the cinema experience. So never miss a beat with EcoStar’s pristine sound quality systems.

EcoStar is a brand of electronics that reflects technological excellence. In Pakistan, DWP Group is the official distributor of EcoStar that ensures nationwide availability of its products, along with prompt after-sales support, through an extensive network of outlets. PR