President KCCI realises woes of importers of Chinese Melamine Door Skin & members Karachi Timber Merchants Group

News Desk

KARACHI: In recent development Mr. Shamim Ahmed Firpo President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has addressed the grievances of vast majority of Importers of Chinese Melamine Door Skins and Importers of MDF from Malaysia, Thailand & Indonesia for the members Karachi Timber Merchant Group (KTMG) and has written to Mr. Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator and also Chairman of Standing Committee Senate for Finance, Revenue, Economics Affairs, Statistics and Privatisation for withdrawal of letter written dated 17th October 2016. Letter with similar content was also sent to Federal Secretary of Commerce on the 17th October 2016.

Members of KTMG see this action as step in the right direction and thanked Mr. Shamim Ahmed Firpo President of KCCI for keeping up to his promise and considering their reservations promptly, KTMG also thanked governing body of KCCI, and also thanked Mr. Siraj Kassim Teli, Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) for his utmost support in this entire scenario which is going on for a long time between majority of the members of KTMG and only group of family companies.

Members of KTMG were satisfied that top notch of business community has understood the ill intentions by one particular group with by falsely mentioning two different type of products in same category. It is evident fact that primed moulded fibre door skin of Malaysian origin are a prime and very high quality Primed Molded Door skins whereas other one Chinese Melamine faced door skin is normal quality and standard.

But through using their well-placed connections at Revenue and at taxation departments, the other party not only misused KCCI’s office by false information but also ashamed business community by being the only beneficiary of Pakistan Sri-Lanka FTA and also planning to be the only beneficiary of Pakistan Malaysia FTA in the segment of Primed Molded Door Skins by creating monopoly



Furthermore FTA’s are meant to be for every Pakistani not for one particular group and must encourage import raw materials and intermediary goods not for finished goods and create monopolies . The raw material is Raw Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF).



Benefit extended to raw materials and intermediary products shall not only give boost to the locally functioning value addition factories but simultaneously shall provide business opportunities to furniture industry, carpentry work-shops, melamine lamination MDF factories, carving industry, painting industry and the local labours also.

