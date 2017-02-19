Pi Social launches Neighbourhood Market & Board Game Lounge

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pi Social is a concept based Café that was launched on 19th February, 2017 with a mini market, the Neighbourhood Market, in association with Sheops and Crafter’s Guild. The concept of the Neighbourhood Market brought together some of the best eateries and crafters from all over Karachi in one place.

The participants were given a chance to offer their unique products at reasonable prices. The event started at 11 a.m. hosting people from different walks of life.

The launch also inaugurated the Board Game Lounge at Pi Social to be open to the public. The Board Game Lounge at Pi Social is a concept never seen before in Pakistan. The lounge is a special designated place for all game lovers to come and play their favourite board games. Stocked with over 100+ games, the lounge is the perfect place to have a good time with your friends and family.

PI Social consists of 3 different spaces with each space to provide a comfortable setting and to have something unique to offer; the Board Game Lounge, Veranda, and Pi & Co. (a co-working space coming soon offering high speed internet and a comfortable setting for meetings and co-working activities). It aims to host its own events, such as Neighbourhood Market to be held at every alternative Sunday of each month, Board Game evenings, Comic Nights, and much more.

The Crafter’s Guild is a crafting community, creating opportunities for crafter’s in Pakistan. It is a project by Firefly that forms a platform for all artisans, crafters, hobbyists, fans and supporters to share their passion of crafting.

Sheops is an online marketplace for women that provides entrepreneurship and earning opportunities to women and women-owned businesses, by providing them with a hassle free and easy-to-use platform to sell their creations. Sheops facilitates the stay-at-home women to monetize their talents and turn them into a business in effect increasing inclusion of women in the workforce and contributing towards the growth of the economy.