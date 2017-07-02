Phnom Penh becomes Emirates’ latest gateway

Phnom Penh, the first destination within Cambodia to be served by Emirates, is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. As the country’s largest city and the most important commercial centre, Phnom Penh contributes largely to the country’s economic growth. Gateway to the world famous Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia offers visitors a rare glimpse of ancient Asia, and has witnessed a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals.

DUBAI: Emirates recently expanded its presence in Southeast Asia with the launch of a new daily linked service from Dubai to Phnom Penh (PHN) in Cambodia, via Yangon in Myanmar. This new service, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, broadens the airline’s network in Southeast Asia to 13 cities in eight countries and offers more choices and convenience to passengers travelling between Phnom Penh to Dubai and beyond. It also marks the first time since 2014 that Phnom Penh and Yangon were connected by a direct air link, serving increasing demand for travel between the two fast-developing cities.

Badr Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations Far East, was on board the inaugural flight on 1st July with a number of senior executives of the airline. They were joined by a VIP delegation that included prominent business leaders as well as media from the UAE and GCC. The aircraft was greeted in Phnom Penh by a traditional water cannon salute upon arrival.

As the World’s Best Airline 2017 awarded by TripAdvisor, Emirates provides its customers with a wide range of choices across its global network of more than 150 destinations in 83 countries and territories together with exceptional on-board offerings and services. Passengers who travel on Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft will be able to enjoy the airline’s award-winning ice system with up to 2,500 channels of the latest movies, TV shows and music from around the world and specially created gourmet cuisine served by Emirates’ multi-lingual cabin crew. As with all Emirates flights, passengers travelling on the Phnom Penh service will be able to take advantage of the generous Emirates baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy Class and 40kg in Business Class.

Flights to Phnom Penh will depart daily from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 0915hrs local time, arriving in Yangon at 1725hrs. It will then depart Yangon at 1855hrs, before arriving at Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) at 2125hrs. The departure time of flight EK388 from Dubai seamlessly connects with a number of European services such as Paris, London, and Frankfurt. On the return segment, flight EK389 will depart Phnom Penh at 2310hrs, and will arrive in Yangon at 0040hrs. It will then set off to Dubai‎ at 0210hrs, arriving at 0540hrs. All times are local.