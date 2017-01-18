Pearl Continental Karachi opens Moroccan Food Festival at Marco Polo Restaurant

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Pearl Continental Karachi, in collaboration with the Moroccan Consulate presents the “Moroccan Food Festival 2017”. The 2 day Festival at the Marco Polo Restaurant was inaugurated on the 18th of January 2017.

Mr. Rehan Faiz Pirzada – GM Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi received the esteemed Chief Guest -the Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Mohamed Karmoune & the Honorary Consul General of Morocco to Pakistan Mr. Ishtiaq Baig, and Guests of honor for the event Mr. Zubair Tufail President FPCCI. The Event started off with an official ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by dinner and some Moroccan instrumental musical performance.