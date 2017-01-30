By Rafiq Vayani

KARACHI: The Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi, with great zeal and enthusiasm, puts forward various cultural and literary, festivities and celebrations of international accord all the year around, providing its guests with pleasant, fun-filled and memorable experiences.

The Pearl Continental Karachi, celebrates Chinese New Year – The Year of the Rooster at the Taipan Restaurant, the celebration shall include a lavish Buffet Dinner with delicious Chinese delicacies.

Mr. Rehan Faiz Pirzada – GM Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi received the esteemed Chief Guest His Excellency Mr. Wang Yu – Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi. The Event started off with an official ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by dinner. Chinese New Year Celebrations 2017 at the Taipan Restaurant was inaugurated on the evening of 28th of January 2017.

The 3 days Festival is scheduled from the 28th of January and shall continue till the 30th of this month.