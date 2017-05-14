Pearl Continental hosts Ghazal Night with Salman Alvi

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi, with great zeal and enthusiasm, puts forward various cultural and literary, festivities and celebrations of international accord all the year around, providing its guests with pleasant, fun-filled and memorable experiences.

The Pearl Continental Karachi, in collaboration with Media Box organized an impressive Ghazal Night on the evening of 12th May 2017 2017, at its elegant Grand Ballroom. The legendary artist on this occasion was Salman Alvi. The event started off with a lavish refreshment arrangement and meet and greet, followed by brief speeches by Tahir Khan, Vice President Events, Marketing, Media & Communications, Hashoo Hotels, and Rehan Faiz Pirzada, General Manager of the Pearl Continental Karachi. Tahir Khan highlighted the vision and importance of the events and the contribution of the Hashoo hotels in this respect, whereas Rehan Faiz Pirzada shared with the audience the main features of the hotel and its forthcoming promotions.

Salman Alvi performed his all-time hits and kept the audience comprising elites of the city and music lovers spellbound. The audience were very appreciative of the efforts put in by the Pearl Continental Karachi and requested for more programmes in future.