Pearl Continental hosts Christmas Eve Celebrations

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi, with great zeal and enthusiasm, puts forward various cultural and literary, festivities and celebrations of international accord all the year around, providing its guests with pleasant, fun-filled and memorable experiences.

Christmas Eve celebrations at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi highlighted a massive festive Christmas Decor including a Ginger Bread House, a huge tree glimmering with colorful tussles and decoration, and Santa Clause giving away little gifts to all young ones presents while the lobby echoed with melodious carols performed by the St. Anthony’s Presbytery Choir.

Furthermore, every restaurant and specially Bakers Boutique is all set to make the holiday season more festive for guests and customers to celebrate the merry occasion with a variety of delicious Desserts and Cakes available up till the 31st of December 2016.