Pearl Continental hosts Chandni Mela Food Festival

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi, with great zeal and enthusiasm, puts forward various cultural and literary, festivities and celebrations of international accord all the year around, providing its guests with pleasant, fun-filled and memorable experiences.

The Pearl Continental Karachi, presents Chandni Mela Food Festival from the 21st of April to the 23rd of April 2017. Chandni Mela offers exquisite dishes from diverse communities which have adopted the city of lights as their home over the past 100 years.

The Diverse range include famous dishes from Hyderabad, Gujrat, Dehli, South India and Chinyot, not to forget the delicious delights from the Memon community and last but not the least Veggie Thali’s with a variety of bhajis and other options.

The Festival is all geared up to cater to food lovers of all preferences and tastes with authentic and delicious South Asian cuisine. With the best view in town, and live instrumental music including a lavish buffet dinner.

The Event started off with an official ribbon cutting ceremony, by Mr. Rehan Faiz Pirzada – GM Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi amongst other Senior Management Officials, followed by dinner. Chandni Mela 2017 at the Chandni Restaurant was inaugurated on the evening of 21st of April 2017.