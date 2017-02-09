Participation of the Consulate of Italy in 8th Karachi Literature Festival 2017

KARACHI: The Consulate of Italy in Karachi and Metropolid’ Asia Publishing House, Italy are going to announce the winner for Italy reads Pakistan award at 8th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF 2017).

Andrea Berrini is an Italian author, published in Italy and abroad. He is also the founder and CEO of Metropolid’ Asia, a publishing house focused on Asian contemporary literature and fiction. MdA translates into Italian and publishes authors from South Asia, South-East Asia, and the Far East. Berrini has spent a major part of his time in these countries since 2007, directly scouting and discovering new, younger talent. His new book on Asian writing Scrittoridalle metropoli has been recently published in Italy.

Metropolid’ Asia is a new publishing company founded by Andrea Berrini, writer and essayist. The objective is to discover, translate and offer contemporary innovative writing by Asian authors to a wide public. Europe is starting to measure up to the new economic and political giants of this continent (China and India in particular, but there are others as well) and consequently with the new cultural scenes, the new schools and languages of contemporary Asia. This leads to the need to look more closely at the metropolises, cities which have undergone tremendous change in the past two decades and will change even more. Metropolid’ Asia intends to concentrate on authors living in many countries who experience their reality at first hand and on novels with urban settings; authors linked to a place, with which they have a physical and material contiguity, because they tread their streets and know their neighborhoods and have a direct relationship with their inhabitants.

We are also exploring various forms of cooperation in loco, working in close contact with writers, agencies, magazines and literary circles. We do not want to restrict ourselves to what is offered by the global publishing industry, but we want to play an active part in the cultural debate, building up direct relations with authors and local organizations and taking part with our events in literary festivals. For this reason, we are forming partnerships in Asian countries so that we can have the point of view of those who live there. Our website will be an open forum for discussion, between readers and professionals in Italy and Asian writers.

The Italy Reads Pakistan Award is by Metropolid’ Asia, the Karachi Literature Festival, and the Consulate of Italy in Karachi. A local jury of three judges will short-list five works and an Italian jury of three judges selected by Metropolid’ Asia will select the winner who will be announced at the next Karachi Literature Festival. The prize consists of the acquisition of publishing rights by Metropolid’ Asia in Italian only.

Eligibility Criteria for the 2017 Award

Fiction originally written in English or Urdu

Anthologies or multi-author edited books are not eligible;

The jury will prefer novels set in contemporary times, or at least centered on contemporary issues in Pakistan, involving big cities.

Authored by a Pakistani citizen under 45 years of age in 2016.

Must be unpublished or published in Pakistan / South Asia in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Terms of the acquisition of publishing rights:

• Advance payment of 1000 € on royalties of 8% for the print edition, royalties of 6% for paperback and 25% of net earnings for e-book sales, plus further conditions.

• At the time of submission to the local jury, the author commits to sign the agreement for acquisition of publishing rights by Metropolid’Asia on the above mentioned conditions if s/he wins the award. PR