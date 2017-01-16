Pakistan Australia Business Forum hosts Annual Dinner

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pervez H Madraswala Chairman Pakistan Australia Business Forum hosted its Annual Dinner at local hotel in the honour of Ms. Margaret Adamson High Commissioner, of Australia. The event was largely attended by the elites of the city.

MS Margaret Adamson underscored the need for further increasing the interaction between the trade communities of both the countries, remarking that things were progressing in the right direction. “It could not be denied that things are progressing in the right direction.”

She went out of her way to pinpoint Pakistan’s tourism potential and said that a vast territory featuring all kinds of diverse terrain, Pakistan was an ideal tourist’s paradise. She said it could hold massive attraction for Australian tourists with the required foreign exchange accruing to Pakistan through this activity.

Earlier, PABF Chairman Pervez Haroon Madraswala, while welcoming the high commissioner, said there was a particular scope for marketing of Pakistan exports like mangoes.

He said the young people of Pakistan could benefit a lot in the field of sports through a greater exchange of sports personalities as Australia had been a highly sports-minded nation.