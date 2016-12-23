Pakistan Advertisers Society launches PAS Awards 2017 competition

News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) is a not-for-profit organization that champions the legitimate interests of advertisers; that aspires advertising is efficient and effective for the advertiser; rewarding for the media, agencies and associate suppliers; and most importantly true, honest and equitable to the consumer.

Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) has launched PAS Awards 2017 competition starting 16th December 2016.

Instituted in 2011, the awards programme is one of the initiatives of the Society that celebrates and acknowledges ‘ideas that works’ and focuses on marketing and advertising communication effectiveness.

It is known by advertisers and agencies as the pre-eminent award of the industry that recognizes any and all forms of communication efforts that contribute to a brand’s success. Winning a PAS Award has become a symbol of achievement for the Pakistan’s marketing, advertising and media industry.

Making it bigger and better, this year the award programme has 20 regular and 12 special categories. In addition, there are also three special awards; ‘Top Brand 2016’, ‘Campaign of the Year’ and ‘Best Nationally Originated Campaign’ in which marketers and advertising professionals will be competing with their most creative and effective campaigns. The two new categories introduced this year are ‘Campaign for Good’ and ‘Corporate Campaign’ that will honor social good efforts and corporate campaigns.

The programme is expected to receive more than 300 campaigns across various categories. These campaigns will go through a rigorous evaluation process by a set of jurors that comprise of some of the brightest and most experienced panel of experts, specialists and practitioners in the field of marketing, advertising, academia, creative, media and research having a proven track record of excellence in their area of working.

This year the jury will be led by Ehsan A. Malik, CEO, Pakistan Business Council and a stalwart of the industry.

The last date to enter the competition is February 15, 2017 and the awards show is due to be held on 15th of April 2017 in Karachi.