Over 15,000 people experience Emirates onboard products at ATM

DUBAI: Emirates’ ‘Infinite Possibilities’ stand once again has drawn in thousands of visitors at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM). Visitor movements registered an impressive 15% increase over 2016, with more than 15,000 travel trade industry visitors making their way to the stand to experience the airline’s products and services across all three cabins.

Emirates introduced its newly enhanced A380 Onboard Lounge at this year’s edition of ATM, ahead of this popular product’s operational debut in July 2017. The Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge offered visitors a chance to experience for themselves the signature horseshoe shaped bar, new seating and social areas, amongst other thoughtful enhancements.

Visitors also experienced the airline’s Boeing 777 Business Class lie-flat seat which has recently entered commercial services, along with other iconic Emirates onboard products such as the First Class Suite, First Class Shower Spa and Economy Class seats. The stand’s interactive touch screen route maps, and specially designed virtual reality pods showcasing the Arsenal Football Club training at Emirates Stadium, and the First Class Lounge at Dubai Airport also proved popular with visitors.

ATM ran from 24-27 April and is the region’s largest travel industry event.