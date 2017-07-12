OMYS presents Nishan-e-Usman to Abdul Aziz Kath for his exceptional commitment

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Abdul Rasheed Ganatra, President, The Okhai Memon Youth Services (OMYS) delivered Nishan-e-Usman to Abdul Aziz Kath for his exceptional commitment, drive and target achievement during fund raising campaign this year.

Mr. Ganatra told that that Aziz Kath is our real hero and took social work as a worship in true sense. His experience, guidance and steady hand has been critical in helping us always for all social activities in community.

Nishan-e-Usman is one of the biggest award in Memon Community. All office bearers and members executive council expressed their gratitude for Mr. Aziz’s accomplishments, his support and, most importantly, the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his social career. If there is one person who truly deserves for Nishan-e-Usman it is him.