Oman Air wins the “Best Arab Air Carrier supporting Arab Tourism” Award

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the National Carrier of Sultanate of Oman, is celebrating the latest in a string of prestigious wins, following the presentation to the airline of the ‘Best Arab Air Carrier supporting Arab Tourism’ award. The 2017 Arab Tourism Media Awards ceremony organised by the Arab Centre for Tourism Media was held at Casablanca Grand Hotel Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Usama Karim al-Haremi, Head of Corporate Communications and Media of Oman Air, commented, “Oman Air is pleased and proud to accept the ‘Best Arab Air Carrier supporting Arab Tourism’ award and we would like to thank the judges and everyone else at the Arab Tourism Media Awards for this accolade.

“Since last year,Oman Air sawthe introduction of 6 new Boeing 737-800s and 2 B787-800s joining the airline’s fleet.And with the addition of the new aircraft Oman Air’s fleet currently stands at 48. This will not only offer more people a superlative passenger experience, but also enable even more people to visit Oman and discover for themselves the unique beauty and timeless culture of this wonderful country, which is increasingly renowned at an international level as a distinguished tourist destination.”

Oman Air continues to further consolidate its global position as one of the world’s leading airlines through its prestigious award wins.Recent awards in 2016 include World’s Leading Airline – Economy Class at the World Travel Awards in the Maldives, and Foreign Airline of the Year by Sector to the Middle East at the annual KLIA Awards, introduced in 2006 to recognize the best in Malaysian aviation industry. The coveted Signum Virtutis, the seal of excellence, from the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2016 and winner for the best airline in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The accolades are not limited to the passenger operation; Oman Air Cargo was also awarded “Best Cargo Airline for Valuable Goods – North and East” at the India Cargo Awards 2016 held in Delhi.

Almost 900,000 people participated in voting for 260 participants from all the Arab countries. The Omani winners were among several Arab contenders in various categories, including entrants from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Sudan, Algeria, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tunisia and Jordan. PR