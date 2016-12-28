Oman Air wins Malaysian Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Oman Air announces the latest addition to its growing list of international awards, winning the Foreign Airline of the Year by Sector to Middle East at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Awards 2015.

Oman Air was chosen based on its achievements in 2015 including growth, sales performance, international recognition and service excellence. This latest accolade in an ever- increasing list of awards saw Oman Air beat competition from other airlines operating in the Middle East including last year’s winners.

The KLIA Awards has been running since 2006 in recognition of aviation partners’ contribution in achieving the vision of KLIA becoming the gateway of choice in the region.

This year’s ceremony took place at the SamaSama Hotel, KLIA, Petang and the award was received by Oman Air’s Country Manager in Malaysia, Mr. Zainuddin Mohamed. Also present at the event were Malaysian Minister of Transport Datuk Seri LiowTiong Lai, Malaysia Airports Chairman Tan Sri Dr Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah and Civil Aviation Department Director General Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahmanas well as other key personnel from aviation industry.

CEO of Oman Air Paul Gregorowitsch said: “Oman Air is undertaking a very ambitious expansion programme and it is gratifying to have our achievements and contribution to the industry recognized by KLIA. We continue to grow in all markets including South East Asia and our success is based on our consistently excellent product and on-board experience. Oman Air is always striving to “be the best” and testament to this, is our ever growing list of industry accolades and awards.” PR