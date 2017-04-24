Oman Air welcomes a new Boeing B787-9 to its fleet

By our correspondent

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, continues its ambitious expansion plans in 2017 boosting its fleet with new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which joined recently on 22nd April 2017. This is in addition to the new 737-800s and 787-9 which were added to the fleet in 2017.

Configured with 30 award-winning flat-bed Business Class suites, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is designed by BE Aerospace and 258 Economy Class seats. Allowing access to a wide selection of on-demand entertainment delivered through a passenger experience interface developed specifically with Oman Air, all classes feature the state-of-the-art Thales Integrated In-Flight Entertainment System which provides an even more enjoyable guest experience.

With the addition of this latest Dreamliner, Oman Air operates six Boeing 787 Dreamliners aircraft. This aircraft will be utilised on Oman Air’s European and Far-Eastern sectors.

Abdulaziz Alraisi, Executive Vice President Products and Brand Development, said: “Oman Air is adding new aircraft to its fast growing fleet to keep up with the expansion programme. The delivery of new aircraft is part of Oman Air’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion. Oman Air is continuing to invest in providing guests with the best possible on board experience.”

With the addition of the new Boeing 737 – 800, Oman Air’s fleet stands at 52. Currently Oman Air’s fleet consists of six Boeing 787 Dreamliners, six Airbus 330-300s, four Airbus 330-200s, five Boeing 737-900s, 26 Boeing 737-800, one Boeing 737-700 and four Embraer 175s.

The airline continues to be recognised for its award winning on board experience; winning an array of industry awards in 2016 to add to its growing collection. The National Carrier has been voted recently the ‘Best In-Flight Duty Free’ provider in the Middle East by readers of the German passenger services industry publication, Pax International Magazine.