Oman Air unveils new incentive schemes for Travel Agents

MUSCAT: In a unique event, aptly named, Together we Succeed, Oman Air welcomed one of its most important stakeholder segment in Oman, the travel agents.

Jamal Al Azki, Country Manager, Oman Air for Oman kick-started the evening with a warm welcome, followed by a speech of Paul Gregorowitsch, CEO of Oman Air. He expressed his gratitude to the travel agents’ efforts and their support to the national carrier of Oman. He said:

“Travel Agents are an integral segment for Oman Air business. Last year in spite of the bleak outlook, Oman Air did relatively well in terms of generating revenues with an increase of 9% on 2015. In the highly competitive environment with oversupply of seats in the GCC, this is a remarkable achievement. Unfortunately the revenues earned were still below target, as prices for tickets have fallen further. The lower ticket prices did also affect the income of the travel agencies as commissions paid have been reduced. With the newly announced loyalty scheme all have a better opportunity to achieve more sales for Oman Air. As the national airline is committed to the growth strategy as endorsed by the Omani Government, even more opportunities to sell and fly Oman Air are offered.”

Jamal Al Azki in his opening note said: “As the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, and with over 181 flights per day, Oman Air plays a key role in diversifying the Omani economy. By bridging Oman to the world, and acting as its ambassadors, we are constantly working to bring more tourists and business to the country. Around the region, we’ve experienced a year-long battle of the fittest, and Oman Air is no exception. Yet we stood firm through the economic turmoil, and so did you.

Oman Air’s new loyalty scheme for the Travel Agents was unveiled by Senior Vice President – Network Planning & Revenue Management, Aboudy Nasser.As per the new scheme, the best selling travel agent staff of every quarter will receive a grand prize of a Mini Cooper, apart from other attractive cash support to the agency for training and joint marketing.

The new scheme announcement was followed by a Question and Answer session by Senior Vice President Sales Mahfood Saleem Al Harthy who answered the questions by the travel agents present.

Appreciating the efforts of many people in the travel industry, from agents to managers to those in the executive offices, across many levels, who work daily to turn the concept of traveling into reality, Oman Air brought the focus to awarding the efforts of the best performing travel agents for their contribution during 2016.

The awards distribution was followed by a modest gala dinner.