Oman Air to abolish high excess baggage charges from 9th January

News Desk

MUSCAT: On 9th January 2017, Oman Air will introduce a new policy on baggage, moving away from the traditional kg weight based allowance and excess baggage charge to a more simple policy based on number of bags being checked-in, that will save money for traveling guests.

Generous free allowance

Under the new policy, Oman Air guests will continue to receive a generous free baggage allowance to all destinations as follows:

Economy class guests: 1 piece of baggage of up to 30kg.

Business and First class: 1 piece of baggage of up to 30kg plus 1 additional piece of baggage of up to 20kg.

Even more free allowance for Silver and Gold Sinbad members

Oman Air’s Silver and Gold Sinbad members will get even more free allowance giving a total free baggage allowance as follows:

Economy class guests: 1 piece of baggage of up to 30kg plus 1 additional piece of baggage of up to 20kg.

Business and First class guests: 1 piece of baggage of up to 30kg and 1 additional piece of baggage of up to 30kg.

Low price, convenient flat-rate fee for extra bags

In addition to the free allowances, a new low cost, flat-rate fee will be introduced for guests wishing to carry more baggage on board. The old, traditional excess baggage charge of up to OMR 11.6 per kg will be abolished and guests can now purchase extra baggage starting at only OMR 16 for a 20kg bag. This new extra baggage policy is designed to take the worry of packing too much away from our guests by providing a simple, convenient and very low price solution to allow Oman Air’s guests to carry the baggage they need.

Guests can choose to purchase extra baggage at the airport when checking in or can avail a 20% discount by purchasing extra baggage in advance on omanair.com

Up to 4 pieces of extra baggage on longhaul routes

Initially, guests will be able to purchase up to one extra piece of luggage on routes within the GCC, Middle East, Africa and Indian sub-continent. However, guests on our longhaul services to Europe and the Far East will be able to purchase up to 4 extra pieces of baggage, all at the same low-price flat rate.

Specialist equipment

To complement the new policy, Oman Air will also be introducing pricing for specialist cargo which includes items such as pets and sporting equipment.