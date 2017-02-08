Oman Air signs an MoU with Taiseer

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, is delighted to announce they are signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Taiseer. The company acts as a local trading platform that aims to create an integrated business environment between companies. The aim of the MOU is to help market and promote local businesses in Oman, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to Oman Air. Taiseer will act as a mediator for Oman Air and will help to gain access to additional and new SMEs and vice-versa.

Taiseer operates by facilitating business deals, contracts and projects, as well as purchasing orders and recruitment opportunities through the promotion of the products and services of local businesses. The company then channels these into one platform that acts as a marketing and promotion tool enabling all companies who have an agreement with Taiseer to access the platform and find out the opportunities available in the local market.

Oman Air benefits from the yearlong contract signed with Taiseer by streamlining and expanding the airline’s access to the services of local businesses, in particular SMEs. In doing so, Oman Air is continuing its commitment to promoting and developing local businesses as part of Oman Air’s policy. Currently, local companies’ participation with Oman Air’s tenders and requisitions in all areas of Oman Air’s operations is more than 80%. It is anticipated signing the MOU with Taiseer will further enhance this participation, especially amongst SMEs.

Imad Abdul Majeed Al Lawati, Vice President, Supply Chain Management, Oman Air said: “We are delighted to have signed an MOU with Taiseer, as we continue our commitment to supporting local business, in particular SMEs in Oman. We hope that by signing the MOU we can provide even more support for local businesses and make the most of the products and services they can provide to help maintain the smooth running of the airline’s operations.

Oman Air has always been dedicated to supporting SMEs in Oman, and this support forms a core part of the airline’s commitment to its comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility programme. The programme also includes support for social and environmental causes, providing employment and career progression policies through its Omanisation policy, and promoting affordable access to air travel for the people of Oman.