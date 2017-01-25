Oman Air opens new Grooming Centre

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air unveiled a new state-of-the-art Grooming Centre at its Headquarter building on the 24th of January, 2017. The new facility was inaugurated by Her Excellency Maitha Bint Saif Bin Majid Al Mahrouqi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Deputy Chairman of Oman Air.

Oman Air has always been consistent with its commitment to service excellence and this is not only communicated throughout the Organisation but also conveyed to all ‘Oman Air Brand Ambassadors’ including Cabin Crew, Ground Services and the rest of the Frontline staff.

The new Oman Air Grooming Centre will support to fulfill Oman Air’s commitment to deliver sustained service excellence with elegance and appeal amongst the brand and image ambassadors, from the moment they come in contact with staff at the airport check-in counters, on board the aircraft, or upon arrival at their destinations.

Initiated by the Products and Brand Development Unit, the New Grooming Centre has lots of “First” on offer. The Centre will be used for all-inclusive workshops and demonstrations for make-up, hairstyling and deportment for females,in addition to conducting courses on corporate etiquette and personality development for males. It is also a one stop shop providing basic skin care products and cosmetic lines exclusive for Oman Air frontliners – something unique with the Centre. This is the first time Oman Air will be introducing signature colors and palletes that will most complement the colours of the uniform and the diverse nationalities that represents the airline.

With this fresh and exciting initiative, one can very soon expect an enhancement to Oman Air’s frontliners’ presentation conveying an image of utmost professionalism and impeccable style in line with guest expectations.